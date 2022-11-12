Man arrested in strangling of deaf inmate in Baltimore jail

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BALTIMORE — Maryland authorities have announced the arrest of a man who is charged with strangling a deaf inmate in a Baltimore jail. The Baltimore Sun reports that officials on Friday announced the arrest of Gordon Staron, who was booked into the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center in September. He is being held without bail on first-degree murder in a Sept. 6 stabbing.

Now, he’s accused of strangling Javarick Gantt inside their shared cell. Gantt, who relied on sign language to communicate, was found unresponsive on Oct. 9 and later pronounced dead.

Gantt had been jailed since July while his cases went through a backlogged court system. His charges stemmed from a 2019 domestic dispute in which no one was seriously injured.

Advocates strongly condemned that a disabled man facing relatively minor charges was being housed with a first-degree murder suspect.

Advertisement

Officials with the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services have declined to comment on the housing assignment.

In general, detainees with disabilities are given a housing assignment based on several factors, including safety concerns, said agency spokesman Mark Vernarelli.

“Also, where possible, the detainee’s own preferences are considered,” he said. “Some prefer to be housed in general population areas; others are given special accommodations.”

GiftOutline Gift Article