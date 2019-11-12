Patel was awaiting trial after authorities said he shot, stabbed and choked to death 40-year-old John Giandoni in March 2018.

Prosecutors said Patel had been having an affair with Giandoni’s ex-girlfriend. Patel was also a married father.

The 43-year-old Patel had lived in Woodbine, Maryland, which is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Washington, D.C. Giandoni lived in Ballston, Virginia, which is just outside the nation’s capital.

