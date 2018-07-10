ICYMI (~830p 7/9) Lake Needwood, canoeing on Lake & while coming ashore, an adult male was bitten on foot. He was in good condition. Bite marks indicative of a venemous snake bite, as well as, patient recognized the snake as a copperhead NOTE: venomous bites are rather rare pic.twitter.com/E7DJwos58p — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 10, 2018

A man was bitten by a venomous copperhead snake in Montgomery County on Monday, officials said.

Around 8:30 p.m., a man was canoeing on Lake Needwood in Rock Creek Regional Park when he was bitten on the foot by a snake while getting out of the canoe and coming ashore, Montgomery County Fire Department spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Piringer said the patient, who is in good condition, recognized the snake as a copperhead. The snakes are venomous; those outdoors should “be aware of [their] situation,” Piringer said.

Piringer said snakes typically like to seek shelter in woodpiles. If you are bitten, stay calm, immobilize the area of the bite and seek medical help, he recommended.

The victim was not named by officials, and the snake’s whereabouts were not known.