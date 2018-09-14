RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia man arrested after he tried to sell more than a pound of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl to a police informant has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 26-year-old Joshua Lamar Flynn faced the mandatory minimum sentence after pleading guilty in March.

Flynn, of Prince Edward County, was arrested in Sept. 2017. He traveled to Richmond to sell what he thought was heroin to a person he thought was a drug dealer.

Peter Duffey, an assistant U.S. attorney, told the judge the fact the drugs were intercepted before reaching users probably saved numerous lives.

The newspaper reports that given a chance to speak, Flynn apologized.

