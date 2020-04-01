A physical fight occurred between the men, the sheriff’s office said, and guns were fired. Both men were shot and the woman fled, the office said.

The men were hospitalized, and Gray died. The sheriff’s office did not say how serious Thomas’s wounds were.

AD

Loudoun sheriff’s spokesman Kraig Troxell said he could not discuss some details, including the nature of the meeting between the men. The woman, who arranged the meeting, was located and interviewed, he said.

AD

Thomas, 18, was charged with felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possessing a firearm while an adjudicated delinquent. He was ordered held without bond.

Thomas was not charged with murder. Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj said she could not discuss specifics of the case. “The investigation will continue into why someone ended up being killed,” she said.

— Tom Jackman

Man who shot officer again pleads insanity

A man who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting of an Alexandria police officer is again pleading insanity to different charges.

AD

Kashif Bashir shot and seriously wounded officer Peter Laboy at a traffic stop in 2013. But a judge ruled Bashir did not know right from wrong at a 2014 bench trial and ordered him hospitalized instead of imprisoned. Bashir was released in 2018. Eight months later, he was charged in Prince William County with crimes including arson, attempted arson and stalking in which prosecutors say he targeted his mental-health providers.

AD

— Associated Press

MARYLAND

Invasive gypsy moth eggs found on ship

Eggs from a nonnative species of moth known to harm plant life were discovered on a cargo ship that docked at the Port of Baltimore last month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday.

AD

The U.S. Agriculture Department determined the eggs were laid by an Asian gypsy moth, a “voracious pest” that can threaten North American forests.

The ship made trips in China and Japan last summer and arrived in Baltimore from the United Kingdom on March 22, the agency said.