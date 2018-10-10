WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A man who police say has no fixed address has been charged in the abduction and sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl who was walking to school.

News outlets report 26-year-old Adam-Seth Nathaneal Walter was arrested Tuesday, the same day Prince William County police reported the girl was grabbed.

The man, who police would identify as Walter, is accused of assaulting a woman who spotted him with the girl and then forcing his way into the woman’s house. He then fled with the girl to another location, where he sexually assaulted her before releasing her. The abduction prompted three schools in the area to implement additional security measures.

A police release says Walter is a convicted violent felon. He’s charged with multiple offenses. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.