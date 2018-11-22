THE DISTRICT

Man charged in August shooting death

D.C. police on Wednesday said that a suspect has been arrested in the August death of a 44-year-old man who was shot in Southeast Washington.

Carlos Galvez Pleitez, 24, of Glenarden, Md., has been charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Police said Pleitez was arrested on a warrant by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. He is charged with killing Denard Orlando Hartwell of Northeast Washington at about 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the 4400 block of Livingston Road SE.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Shooting, crash at shopping plaza garage

A man was shot and seriously wounded Wednesday night, and two other people needed medical attention after the vehicle they were in crashed into a store at the Westfield Wheaton Plaza, Montgomery County police said.

Police tweeted that one man was shot and was taken to a hospital. The shooting victim was later identified as a 19-year-old man, who was wounded in the upper body as he sat in the passenger seat of a red car, said Officer Rick Goodale, a spokesman for the Montgomery County police.

A woman who was driving and a girl who was riding in the back seat were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening . Both were hurt when the vehicle hit a brick pillar at the entrance of Dick’s Sporting Goods in the 11160 block of Veirs Mill Road, police said.

Police said early Thursday that a preliminary investigation showed that the man was shot from outside the vehicle on the first level of the parking garage.

Police also said the shooting victim may have been involved in two earlier disputes inside the mall with about six male suspects. The investigation was continuing, police said.

— Clarence Williams

VIRGINIA

Police probe possible

murder-suicide

Police said they think a man from the Falls Church area killed his wife before hanging himself inside their home.

A relative on Wednesday discovered the bodies of Judith Garcia Gonzales de Gudiel, 51, and her husband, 60-year-old Ever Gudiel, Fairfax County police said.

A preliminary investigation showed that Ever Gudiel assaulted his wife, causing trauma to her upper body, and then took his own life, police said.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry at the couple’s home in the 7300 block of Parkwood Court.

They said autopsies will be conducted and the investigation is continuing.

— Lynh Bui

Woman accused of killing her husband

A 60-year-old Woodbridge woman was accused of shooting her husband to death Wednesday evening during an argument, Prince William County police said.

Rene Rachelle Drake and her husband, Tyrone Timothy Drake, 54, “became involved in a verbal altercation that escalated” at about 8 p.m. inside their home in the 3300 block of Labourn Drive in Woodbridge, police said in a news release.

First responders found Tyrone Drake with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police recovered a gun and took Rene Drake into custody without incident, the news release said. She faces a charge of second-degree murder and is being held without bond.

— Steve Thompson