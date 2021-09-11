Officers responding to a call late Friday afternoon found the dead woman covered in blood.
A witness helped officers locate nearby the suspect, who also had blood on him, the release said. Investigators recovered several items from the apartment, including a homemade machete that police said they believe the suspect used.
Duckworth was in the Allegany County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance. An officer at the center had no information about whether Duckworth had an attorney.