CUMBERLAND, Md. — A man remained jailed Saturday for the death of a woman found lying on the floor of her Maryland apartment, cut on her head and neck, authorities said.

Travis Allen Duckworth, 44, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Krystal Rose Gallen, 34, of Cumberland, according to a Cumberland Police Department news release.

Officers responding to a call late Friday afternoon found the dead woman covered in blood.

A witness helped officers locate nearby the suspect, who also had blood on him, the release said. Investigators recovered several items from the apartment, including a homemade machete that police said they believe the suspect used.

Duckworth was in the Allegany County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance. An officer at the center had no information about whether Duckworth had an attorney.