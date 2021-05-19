Lunsford disappeared after she and Howard, her former boyfriend, finished their shifts at Walmart in Chesterfield, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office. In 2009, police said Lunsford disappeared after having coffee with a coworker after her shift and her car was found in the same shopping center.
Lunsford’s remains have not been recovered but the case has been handled as a death investigation for years. Maj. R. Michael Louth was not specific about what led to the arrest nearly 25 years later, but they felt it was the right time to move forward with the evidence they have.