KITTY HAWK, N.C. — Police in North Carolina have charged a man in the deaths of a Virginia school teacher and her husband who were killed as they walked along a road on the coast.

Kitty Hawk Police Joel Johnson said in a news release that 81-year-old David Archer of Kill Devil Hills is charged with driving left of center and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Authorities say 40-year-old Holly Nicolette and her husband, Alan, were struck as they walked on N.C. Highway 12 on Monday. Nicolette taught in the Hanover County Public Schools.

Police had posted on their Facebook page that six people were walking north on the southbound side of N.C. 12 when the northbound pickup truck hit the couple and a child, who was treated and released at a local hospital.

