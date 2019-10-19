AD
The suspect, identified as Javier Mauricio Molina, 25, continued to struggle as officers tried to put him into police cars, authorities said. He eventually had to be put in a prisoner transport van.
Officers used trauma kits to give the girl medical aid before rescue personnel arrived. While treating her they learned of another victim inside the apartment in the 3600 block of Meandering Way.
They found the girl’s 25-year-old mother in the kitchen with multiple stab wounds, and began initial treatment.
Molina was charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding.
