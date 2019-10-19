An 8-year-old girl was stabbed repeatedly by her father Friday night, according to police who arrived at the scene and intervened to stop the attack.

The girl’s mother was also stabbed multiple times, police said, and both victims were flown to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Prince William County police responded to the report of a stabbing in Woodbridge about 9:30 p.m. and saw a man carrying the girl down the stairs of the Dominion Middle Ridge apartments, putting her on the ground and striking her several times. The officer quickly intervened, according to police, and the man struggled with the officer and additional officers who arrived on the scene.