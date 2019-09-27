THE DISTRICT

Man charged in fatal shooting from 2010

A man was charged with murder Thursday in a fatal shooting that happened nine years ago, D.C. police said Friday.

On July 3, 2010, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 3000 block of Nelson Place SE, D.C. police said. They found John Pernell, 66, of Southeast Washington, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Kavon Young, 29, of no fixed address was charged with ­first-degree murder, according to the statement. A police report said the shooting happened during a robbery.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

Man charged in Woodbridge shooting

A man was arrested Thursday and charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Prince William County earlier this week, police said Friday.

On Monday around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a home in Woodbridge for the report of a shooting and found Stonnie Ray Chavis suffering from a gunshot wound, Prince William County police said. Chavis, 45, later died.

Calvin Jerome Wood II, 30, of no fixed address, was charged with murder and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

