Shawndel Weems, 23, who lives in one of the apartments, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, use of a firearm in a felony and reckless endangerment.
Weems is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.
Police said Sunday they believe Mukuna was in the area visiting a friend and that Weems and Mukuna did not know each other. Police are still investigating a possible motive.
Weems did not have an attorney listed in electronic court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 9 in Howard County District Court.
