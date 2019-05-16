THE DISTRICT

Man charged in fatal shooting in Southeast

D.C. police have arrested a suspect in the killing in April of a 24-year-old man who was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Southeast Washington’s Benning Park neighborhood.

Keonte Johnson, 20, was charged with first-degree murder while armed. Police said he was arrested Wednesday. A Superior Court judge on Thursday ordered Johnson, who police said has no fixed address, detained until a hearing May 31.

Johnson is accused of shooting Deandre Hawkins, who also had no fixed address, about 10:50 a.m. in the 5300 block of E Street SE. He died at a hospital.

An arrest affidavit filed in court on Thursday says Johnson and Hawkins were arguing over a purple designer bag a witness believed held $100. A witness told police Johnson picked the bag and up and Hawkins tried to get it back.

The two scuffled as they left the apartment. The affidavit quotes the witness saying Hawkins wrestled the bag away from Johnson, and then Johnson shot him.

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

Two men charged in man's overdose death

Two men who allegedly supplied drugs to a Virginia man who died of an overdose last year were charged with murder Monday, authorities said.

Chukukemeka Musa Chukuka, 32, of no fixed address, and Jacob Carl Belotti, 24, of Twin City, Ga., supplied a man on Feb. 24, 2018, with a narcotic thought to be mixed with fentanyl, Prince William County police said in a statement.

The 25-year-old man, Dustin Colburn Lueker of Haymarket, had an adverse reaction to the drug and later died, according to the statement.

On Monday, Chukuka and Belotti were charged with felony murder and distribution of a controlled substance, among other charges, police said. Chukuka is incarcerated in Fairfax on unrelated charges, police said; Belotti, described as a white male, 5-foot-9, 140 pounds with a thin build, short brown hair and blue eyes, remains at large.

The charges come amid an effort by authorities around the country to aggressively prosecute crimes involving fentanyl.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

1 dead, 3 injured in Pr. William County crash

A 55-year-old Virginia man died after a crash Wednesday night in Prince William County.

Police identified him as Jingxu Zhou. Officials said he was driving a Toyota Corolla near Sudley Manor Drive and Seymour Road in Manassas when his car was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado.

Zhou was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to Prince William County police. The other driver and two passengers, including a 3-year-old boy, in the Silverado suffered minor injuries, police said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

