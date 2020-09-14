The victim has been identified as Williams’s father, Stephen Magruder, 49, also of Northeast. Police said he was shot once in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they heard Williams and Magruder arguing about 12:40 a.m. in a back room of an apartment in the 700 block of 51st Street NE. One witness told detectives the dispute was over $5, according to an arrest affidavit filed in court.

Three other people were in the apartment but no one witnessed the argument or the shooting, and none saw Williams with a firearm, the affidavit says. They reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot and seeing Magruder stumble into the living room and collapse.

The witnesses said Williams then left the apartment.

Police said they arrested Williams on Friday in a garage in the 1400 block of Eighth Street NW.

Witnesses told police that Williams said his father began hitting him and he retrieved a firearm, the affidavit says.

Police said Williams told detectives, “Isn’t there self-defense?”

Williams has a court hearing scheduled for Oct. 2. His attorney with the Public Defender Service did not respond to an interview request.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Officer is indicted on gun charges

A Howard County grand jury indicted an off-duty Hyattsville police officer who is accused of brandishing a gun at a group of teenagers during an argument at an apartment complex pool in July, prosecutors said.

Mitchell Joseph Lowery, 29, was charged Sept. 2 with seven counts of first-degree assault and one count of use of a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence, Howard County prosecutors announced Monday.

Prosecutors said Lowery was off duty when he produced a weapon during a confrontation at a Columbia apartment complex pool in the 12000 block of Little Patuxent Parkway about 6:30 p.m. July 13. No further details were released by prosecutors.

Lowery was suspended by Hyattsville police, prosecutors said.

Attorney Robert Bonsib, who represents Lowery, said his client is a decorated officer, recognized as the 2019 officer of the year, in addition to being a decorated combat military veteran before his honorable discharge as a private first class.