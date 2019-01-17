THE DISTRICT

Va. man charged over illegal dumping of tires

D.C. police have arrested and charged a man alleged to have dumped more than 1,000 tires in Southeast Washington.

Deron Winston McDonald, 56, of Alexandria was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of illegal dumping.

Earlier this month, a group of D.C. police cadets, along with volunteers and furloughed federal workers, helped retrieve the tires from a muddy streambed and steep embankment at Fort Dupont Park.

D.C. police allege McDonald dumped the tires at the 376-acre property and was being paid by auto-body shops to dispose of them.

MARYLAND

Man stabbed near Wheaton Metro station

A man was stabbed Thursday morning outside the Wheaton Metro station, according to Metro Transit Police.

Metro train service along part of the Red Line was briefly affected, and trains temporarily bypassed the station.

Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said the victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to a hospital and expected to survive.

Metro Transit Police posted a message on Twitter saying they had a suspect in custody but did not identify the person.

Stessel said the station was shut down for about 15 minutes while police were there. The incident happened near the station’s bus bays.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Police identify woman killed in collision

Police have identified the woman killed in a collision Wednesday in Prince George’s County as Victoria Hamilton, 75.

Hamilton, of Mitchellville, was traveling west on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway at around 8 p.m. when a second car heading east was making a left turn onto Whitfield Chapel Road, according to Prince George’s County police.

The two cars collided, killing Hamilton and severely injuring the other driver.

Police said they were working to determine who had the right of way.

— Lynh Bui

Pedestrian killed after being struck by SUV

A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night by an SUV in the Capitol Heights area of Prince George’s County, police said.

Akil Nesby, 39, of Northeast Washington was hit in the roadway by an SUV as it traveled east on Central Avenue near Hampton Park Blvd. about 8:30 p.m., police said.

Nesby was walking in a travel lane for cars on Central Avenue when he was struck, police said.

Nesby was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Officials said the SUV driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Investigators were working to determine why Nesby was in the roadway, police said.

— Lynh Bui and Clarence Wiliams

VIRGINIA

One person killed in Fairfax County fire

One person was killed Wednesday in a house fire in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County, fire officials said.

County firefighters arrived about 9:42 p.m. to find smoke at a one-story house in the 7700 block of Schelhorn Road, officials said.

Firefighters found one victim inside. The person had not been identified. The fire was under investigation.

An autopsy will be performed, officials said.

— Dana Hedgpeth