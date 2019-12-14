Authorities say Brown broke into the property in Waldorf Wednesday and was in the process of burglarizing it when the woman entered her home. They say he forced her into her car and drove her to various ATMs to withdraw money from her account.

Authorities say he later dumped the victim in a remote area. A passerby called police after seeing the woman walking barefoot and with her hands tied.

The sheriff’s office says Brown also crashed the woman’s car into a bowling alley in Waldorf.

Brown is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. It is unclear if he has retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

