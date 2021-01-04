Police did not say what led to the shooting, but news outlets report it happened after a group of people started the dispute over the parking space.
Rakim Jackson was charged with several charges, including malicious wounding and discharging a firearm at an occupied building. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Jackson is being held with no bond at a county jail.
