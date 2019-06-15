A man has been charged in an Arlington, Va., sexual assault after police received a tip about his identity.

Wondimagegn Azemach, 19, of Riverdale, Md., has been charged with abduction with intent to defile and sexual battery, according to the Arlington County Police Department’s special victims unit.

On Thursday, a man followed a woman into a commercial building in the 1500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway and cornered her inside an open elevator, preventing her from leaving, police said. He then sexually assaulted her, police said, until witnesses arrived and he fled on foot.

Police released surveillance video from the scene, asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the man.

Azemach is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

