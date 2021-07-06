Authorities haven’t identified which of the suspicious fires they believe Elza is responsible for, but Fire Marshal Nicholas Nelson said in a press release that “further charges could be brought pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.”
Elza is being held without bond in the Norfolk city jail without bond. Online court records show Elza is represented by a public defender, but details about a specific attorney weren’t available yet.
Residents noticed a series of fires going back more than one year. The latest was on June 11 when a family’s car and house were set ablaze.