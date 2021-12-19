The Salisbury Daily Times reports that the early-morning fire on June 22 destroyed a house and boat house and damaged three other homes in West Ocean City. The destroyed house and boat house weren’t occupied when the fire broke out.
The Ocean City Fire Department said two firefighters were taken to hospitals with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
Cropper lived in Ocean City at time of the fire. He was arrested in Snow Hill.
At his initial court appearance, he was ordered held without bail pending a bond review hearing this week, the fire marshal’s office said.