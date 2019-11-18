McMahon was charged in August with posting social media messages to intimidate activist Don Gathers and interfere with Gathers’ plans to run for a seat on Charlottesville’s city council. An indictment says McMahon expressed white supremacist views on his social media accounts.
McMahon, who remains held in custody, pleaded not guilty to charges including bias-motivated interference with a candidate for elective office.
