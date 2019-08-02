THE DISTRICT

Man convicted in fatal 2015 shooting

A man who D.C. police said fatally shot his cousin, who had refused to allow the gunman to sell drugs from his apartment in Southwest Washington, has been convicted of first-degree murder, according to prosecutors.

The U.S. attorney’s office said a jury also found Gary Proctor, 41, guilty of two firearms charges. He is to be sentenced in D.C. Superior Court on Dec. 13.

Police said Proctor shot Jerome Diggs, 47, seven times in an apartment in the 1300 block of First Street SW on July 27, 2015.

The arrest affidavit states the men, who were childhood friends, had been arguing for days after Diggs refused to allow Proctor to sell drugs.

Prosecutors said Proctor ran away after the shooting. Diggs managed to get to a phone and call his sister, telling her: “Yes, Little Gary shot me. I didn’t call the police. I don’t think I’m going to make it. I just want to let somebody know who shot me.”

The sister called police, and Diggs was taken to a hospital. He died the next day.

— Peter Hermann

