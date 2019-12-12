Fields, of Maumee, Ohio, already is serving multiple life sentences after accepting a plea agreement in a separate federal hate crimes case. The state sentence is to run consecutively to his federal sentence.

The “Unite the Right” rally on Aug. 12, 2017, drew hundreds of white nationalists to Charlottesville to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Fields, an avowed white supremacist, admitted deliberately driving his car into counterprotesters who showed up to demonstrate against the white nationalists.

The case stirred racial tensions around the country.

