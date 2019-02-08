MARYLAND

Man convicted in 2017 College Park murder

A Maryland man was convicted Thursday of murder in a fatal College Park shooting that turned out to be a robbery setup, prosecutors said.

William Moore Jr., 33, was found guilty of murder, armed robbery and other related charges in the 2017 slaying of Rawle Farley, 36.

Farley invited Moore to his College Park apartment on March 26, 2017, believing he was buying a computer from Moore, prosecutors said.

Farley had previously purchased a computer from Moore and arranged for a second sale.

When Moore and two other men arrived, they robbed Farley, shot him and beat Farley’s friend before fleeing, prosecutors said.



Moore’s attorney could not be reached immediately for comment.

Moore faces life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

—Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Pedestrian fatally struck in Alexandria

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night in Northern Virginia, officials said.

The incident happened in the 5900 block of Richmond Highway just off the Capital Beltway in the Alexandria part of Fairfax County.

Police identified the pedestrian as Nelissa Alston, 51, of Alexandria. Police said she was not in a crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Alston stayed at the scene, according to Fairfax County Police.

They said neither speed nor alcohol appears to be a factor in the incident.

— Dana Hedgpeth

