BALTIMORE — A Baltimore County jury has convicted a man of felony murder in the killing of a popular bartender four years ago in Baltimore city.

Jurors also convicted Malik Mungo, 21, of robbery and gang charges Monday, news outlets report. Sebastian Dvorak, a popular bartender, was robbed and fatally shot as he walked home after celebrating his 27th birthday. Mungo was acquitted of armed robbery and gun charges. Sentencing is set for December.

His conviction comes after a previous jury deadlocked over a verdict in 2019 to cause a mistrial.

Mungo’s defense attorney, Mark Van Bavel, said his client will appeal.

Dvorak’s slaying led to an investigation of a gang and 13 people were indicted on gang conspiracy charges. Prosecutors said the gang leader gave Mungo the murder weapon.

Maryland’s gang statute allows prosecutors to charge all crimes committed by a gang in the jurisdiction of any one crime. The attorney general’s office chose to prosecute Mungo in the county since some gang members lived in the county and kept drugs there.