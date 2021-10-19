His conviction comes after a previous jury deadlocked over a verdict in 2019 to cause a mistrial.
Mungo’s defense attorney, Mark Van Bavel, said his client will appeal.
Dvorak’s slaying led to an investigation of a gang and 13 people were indicted on gang conspiracy charges. Prosecutors said the gang leader gave Mungo the murder weapon.
Maryland’s gang statute allows prosecutors to charge all crimes committed by a gang in the jurisdiction of any one crime. The attorney general’s office chose to prosecute Mungo in the county since some gang members lived in the county and kept drugs there.