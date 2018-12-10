NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man has been convicted of breaking into a Virginia home and killing a man in front of his wife.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 38-year-old Monte Michael Stokes was found guilty of second-degree murder last week in the 2016 death of Eduardo Hernandez Amezcua. Amezcua was shot in the head in front of his wife days before Christmas that year.

Amezcua’s wife Amber testified that she awoke that night to the sound of breaking glass and found her husband fighting a stranger, who authorities would later identified as Stokes.

Stokes’ lawyer, James Ellenson, says his client wasn’t in his right mind. Stokes tested positive the night of the shooting for alcohol, cocaine, marijuana and a drug found in anti-anxiety medication. He’s set to be sentenced in March.

