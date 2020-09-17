Authorities said that the Nigerian national was part of a conspiracy that stole from vulnerable and elderly victims across the United States.
U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur said that the “deceit used to steal from these victims was heartless, considering how vulnerable and financially devastated they were.”
Authorities said the scheme involved the setting up of dating profiles on websites in order to initiate romantic relationships with men and women. Authorities said they asked for money from victims for plane tickets to come visit them or to pay for hospital bills.
Authorities said that Ojedokun was in Nigeria when he participated in the scams but was arrested when he came back into the U.S. for school.
