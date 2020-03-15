The shooting is under investigation.
— Dan Morse
MARYLAND
Clerk suffers burns in robbery; D.C. man charged with attempted murder, arson
A convenience store clerk suffered critical burns after a man doused him with a cup of burning gasoline and stole 20 packs of cigarettes, Prince George’s County police said Sunday.
Police said Raymond Williams, 25, of Ainger Place in Southeast Washington, was charged with attempted murder, arson, armed robbery and other counts. Williams was being held Sunday on no-bond status. It is not clear from online court records whether he has retained an attorney.
Just before 4 a.m. Saturday, police said, they were called to a store in the 5500 block of Livingston Road in the Oxon Hill area for a reported fire. They found a store employee “suffering significant burns to his face and body,” Prince George’s police said in a news release.
Witnesses told officers that a man had come into the store posing as a customer.
“Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect approached the counter with a cup in his hand containing a liquid that smelled like gasoline. He asked the victim for a pack of cigarettes,” the release said. “When the victim turned around to get the cigarettes, the suspect started a fire in the cup he was holding.” As the clerk turned back around, the man jumped the counter, grabbed approximately 20 packs of cigarettes and fled. The fire began spreading throughout the store.
A witness called 911. The victim was taken to a hospital, police said, for treatment of critical burns. The man “doused the victim’s face with the ignited gasoline,” police said.
— Dan Morse