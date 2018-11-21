“If you must go outside, prevent cold-related illness, like hypothermia, by wearing layers and protecting your nose, ears, toes, and fingers,” Maryland Deputy Secretary for Public Health Fran Phillips said. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

A man who died in Maryland is the first hypothermia-related fatality in the state this winter season, officials said Friday.

The man, whose name was not released, died in Garrett County in the northwestern part of the state, and was older than 65, the Maryland Department of Health said in a statement. Information about the circumstances of his death were not provided.

Residents in need of housing or energy assistance should contact 211, the statement said, or check online to see what other help is available as temperatures are expected to drop over Thanksgiving.

“If you must go outside, prevent cold-related illness, like hypothermia, by wearing layers and protecting your nose, ears, toes, and fingers,” Maryland Deputy Secretary for Public Health Fran Phillips said in a statement. “If you’re leaving town for the holiday weekend, pack a cold weather emergency car kit with blankets, warm clothes, an ice scraper and food and water.”

There were 61 cold-related deaths in Maryland last winter, officials said.