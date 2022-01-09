Police believe the crime scene is in the city’s South Clifton Park neighborhood. Doctors were still trying to determine how the man received his injuries, but his death is being investigating as a homicide, police said.
Earlier Sunday morning, police said officers responded to three nonfatal shootings, including a drive-by attack.
At about 1:50 a.m., police responded to the Carrollton Ridge area for a reported shooting and found a 45-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.
Just after 3:30 a.m., an unidentified man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.. Police believe the man was walking down the street when a sedan pulled up next to him and one of the occupants of the car shot him. He is listed in critical condition.
Later Sunday morning, a 21-year-old man was shot in the Pigtown neighborhood. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.