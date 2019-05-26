SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — A man from Virginia has died after being caught in a rip current off North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Southern Shores police have identified the man as 68-year-old John Albright of Blacksburg, Virginia. His body was pulled from the water around noon Saturday. Bystanders tried to revive him before paramedics arrived.

WRAL in Raleigh reports that Albright’s wife was also caught in the rip current but she managed to make it out safely.

The first rule for swimmers caught in a rip current: stay calm. Experts recommend that people caught in a rip current should swim parallel to the shore until they’re out of its pull.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.