THE DISTRICT

Man dies when car plunges into water

An elderly man who was driving when his car plunged into the water at the Columbia Island Marina on Friday morning has died, according to D.C. police.

Authorities said they are investigating the possibility the man suffered a medical emergency. The man’s name has not yet been made public pending notification of relatives.

The incident occurred about 9 a.m. at the marina near the 14th Street Bridge and the George Washington Memorial Parkway. The marina is on the Pentagon Lagoon Yacht Basin. The District’s boundaries include the water up to the Virginia shoreline.

Firefighters from the District and Arlington County responded, as did U.S. Park and D.C. police. Because the man died, D.C. police is the lead agency investigating.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Pedestrian killed in Silver Spring

A woman was struck and killed by a car late Thursday as she walked in Silver Spring, officials said.

Montgomery County Police said a preliminary investigation found the woman was crossing northbound at New Hampshire Avenue and Oakview Drive just after 11 p.m. when she was hit by a 2005 Ford Mustang. Its 22-year-old driver from White Oak remained on the scene.

Channea Sreng, 37, of Silver Spring died at the scene, police said. Police did not immediately say whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Alexandria renames highway

The Alexandria City Council unanimously decided Saturday to rename Jefferson Davis Highway to Richmond Highway, after three years of discussion. The change will take place Jan. 1.

The name of the road, also known as U.S. Route 1, has long irritated many in the liberal town but it took the Charleston church shooting in 2015 for the council to start the process. It will cost the city $27,000 to change the signs. The portion of the road that splits into Patrick and Henry streets will not be renamed. A community task force unanimously recommended Richmond Highway, from among hundreds of name suggestions, because that is what the road is called in adjacent Fairfax County.

Arlington County’s portion of the road remains named after the Confederate president. The county does not have the legal authority to change it on its own but if the General Assembly were to clear a name change, county officials have indicated they would go along with whatever Alexandria chose.

— Patricia Sullivan