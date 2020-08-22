The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and the nature of the man’s injuries could not be learned immediately. Police are conducting a death investigation.

—Clarence Williams

Man fatally struck by car in Northwest

A California man was killed Friday when he was hit by a vehicle at 16th and L streets NW, police said.

Matthew Swearingen, 37, of Los Angeles had been crossing the street at 11:12 p.m. when he collapsed in the roadway. A vehicle traveling east on L Street struck Swearingen, but the driver did not stop, police said. Paramedics took Swearingen to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

— Paul Schwartzman

MARYLAND

Puck kills boy at hockey camp

A 13-year-old boy died after being struck by a puck during hockey practice in Charles County, Md., the county sheriff’s office said.

The boy, who was from Carroll County, was at a hockey camp on Monday in the Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf, Md., when the incident occurred, the sheriff’s office said.

The boy was struck in the upper body during a practice session, according to the sheriff’s office. When emergency personnel arrived about 10:40 a.m., he was unresponsive and not breathing, the sheriff’s office said.

He was placed on life support at Children’s National Hospital in the District but died several hours later, according to the sheriff’s office.

The death has been ruled accidental by the D.C. medical examiner’s office, the sheriff’s office said.

— Martin Weil

Towson's first week of classes will be remote

Towson University is moving all classes to remote learning for the first week of the fall semester, the university said Saturday. The decision was made after an increase in positive novel coronavirus tests from a sample conducted by the University Health Care Center in the past week. A sample of 627 tests conducted on campus between Wednesday and Thursday returned 55 positive results on Saturday.

Individuals with positive test results are being contacted by phone, and contact tracing is underway in coordination with Baltimore County. None of the 55 who tested positive are on campus.

All classes, which were to resume on Monday, will now be conducted remotely through Aug. 30.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Training program to help unemployed

A new effort is underway to help Virginians who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic to receive training for in-demand work.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a coalition of 20 businesses across the state is providing financial backing for a nonprofit entity called Virginia Ready. It aims to get tens of thousands of Virginia residents into training programs by providing cash payments to out-of-work people who complete courses for various jobs through the Virginia Community College System.

Virginia Ready is planning to provide $1,000 incentive payments for as many as 15,000 people over the next three years who earn credentials for high-demand fields such as health care, manufacturing and skilled trades.

Recipients of the incentives will get $1,000 payments after completing courses and passing credential exams in the college system’s Fast Forward program.