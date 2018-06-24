JARRETTSVILLE, Md. — A man has died after falling while rock climbing in Harford County’s Rocks State Park.

Maryland Natural Resources Police say it happened Saturday evening.

The man in his 30s was climbing the King and Queen seat when he fell while climbing the natural rock outcrop.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The King and Queen seat is a popular tourist destination and a challenge for skilled hikers. It rises 190 feet above Deer Creek.

