WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A northern Virginia man has died after getting out of his car in a road-rage confrontation and getting pinned between two vehicles.

Prince William County Police say 53-year-old Larry Dean Walker of Woodbridge was driving his pickup truck on the Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge Wednesday when he got into an argument with a 34-year-old man driving a sedan. It’s not known what sparked the argument.

Police say both vehicles stopped as they approached backed-up traffic. Walker got out of his truck and walked toward the sedan.

The sedan driver moved into the parkway’s left lanes and in the process struck Walker and a minivan.

Police say Walker became pinned between the sedan and minivan and died at the scene.

Police said Thursday they’re still investigating whether to file charges.

