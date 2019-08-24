ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Officials say a man has died after jumping from a boat in Maryland.

The Capital Gazette reports it happened on Rhode River after the man jumped from a boat and didn’t resurface.

Anne Arundel County fire officials say fire officials responded at about 2:55 p.m.

The county fire boat and dive team searched for about an hour before finding the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The U.S. Coast Guard is leading an investigation.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

