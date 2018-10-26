MARYLAND

D.C. man dies after motorcycle crash

A D.C. man died Thursday after a motorcycle crash in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

About 3 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 7700 block of Muncy Road in Landover, Md., for the report of a motorcycle collision, Prince George’s County police said.

They said 21-year-old Kenan Mason Jr., of Southeast Washington, was traveling with a passenger on a motorcycle southbound on Muncy Road when the vehicle jumped a curb and struck a pole.

Mason was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The passenger suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

3 high school students face assault charges

Three Tuscarora High School students are facing charges that they sexually assaulted an underclassman on the football team earlier this month, Leesburg police said on Thursday.

Authorities charged two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old in connection with the incident, which was alleged to have happened after school hours on Oct. 1 in a locker room, police said. One of the teens was charged with sexual battery, and the other two students were charged with assault and battery.

Police declined to release details of the attack. The students facing charges were not named because they are juveniles.

The investigation began Oct. 5 when a school resource officer was informed of the allegations, officials said.

— Clarence Williams

Pedestrian fatally struck by motorcycle

A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday in Fairfax County, the second auto-pedestrian fatality in two days in the county.

At about 7:30 a.m., 46-year-old Hirute Siyum of Springfield was seen running north across the intersection of Old Keene Mill Road and Field Master Drive in Springfield outside the marked crosswalk before she was struck by a 2016 Suzuki motorcycle traveling west in the left lane, Fairfax County police said in a statement.

The motorcycle “could not avoid hitting Siyum,” the statement said. The motorcycle operator remained at the scene, according to the statement, and speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash.

— Dana Hedgpeth

THE REGION

Rare $1,000 bill sold for $2 million

A rare $1,000 bill nicknamed “the grand watermelon” for its ornate green zeros has sold at auction for $2.04 million.

The Baltimore Sun reports the 1890 series Treasury note sold to an anonymous buyer Thursday at the Baltimore Winter Whitman Expo.

Only three of 18,000 printed notes remain in private collections. One note sold in Dallas four years ago for $3.29 million. The bill bears the face of Gen. George Meade, who commanded Union forces at Gettysburg.

— Associated Press