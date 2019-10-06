MARYLAND

Man dies after 'towing dispute' in Pr. George's

One man is dead, and another is in police custody after a fight about a “towing dispute” in College Park on Sunday, police said.

Prince George’s County police arrived in the 5100 block of College Ave. around 1:55 a.m. and found the two men in a “physical struggle,” according to a police department tweet.

The officers separated the men; one was unresponsive. The man was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police said. Neither man was identified.

— Teddy Amenabar

VIRGINIA

Alexandria man killed in wrong-way crash

An Alexandria man was killed when he drove his car the wrong direction on U.S. Route 29 and crashed head-on into a vehicle, the Virginia State Police said.

Police said that just before 3 a.m. Sunday, Altangerel Jambal’s 2009 Mazda 3 was headed north on southbound Route 29 in Culpeper County when it struck a 1999 Toyota Avalon. Jambal, 37, died at the scene. The Toyota’s driver suffered serious injuries.

— John Woodrow Cox

