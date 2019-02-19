BALTIMORE — Firefighters say a man died in a fire in a portable toilet near the Baltimore Ravens’ stadium.

News outlets report that Baltimore police say the Sunday fire in the parking lot of M&T Bank Stadium didn’t appear to be criminal.

Baltimore Fire spokeswoman Blair Skinner says a security guard saw a man engulfed in flames running from the portable toilet. The man was dead by the time medics arrived, and three portable toilets were on fire.

The man has not been identified. It’s unclear how long he had been in the toilet. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The stadium wasn’t hosting public events that day.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.