Dustin Sternbeck, a police spokesman, said one of the men died at a hospital and the two other men were being treated in critical condition. No lookout for a suspect was given.

The incident was reported to police about 6:45 a.m. and occurred in a building in the 3100 block of 16th Street NW, near Irving Street NW, and across the street from a school.

— Peter Hermann

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in NE

D.C. police on Monday arrested a suspect in the death of a 22-year-old man who was shot in September in Northeast Washington, according to authorities.

Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Tyrell Powell, 22, of Southeast.

Powell is charged with first-degree murder while armed in the shooting of Semaj Alsobrooks, of Northeast, who was attacked Sept. 4 in the 3900 block of East Capitol Street NE. Another man who was shot survived, police said.

Authorities did not describe a possible motive in the shooting.

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

Teen dies in crash in Fairfax County

A teenager was killed Sunday evening and a second teenager seriously injured in a crash in Fairfax County, police said.

An initial police investigation found that a 2010 Kia Forte with five teenagers inside was headed eastbound on Stuart Mill Road in the Oakton area when it ran off the road and struck a tree.

Police said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash. But officials said the “possibility of speed being a factor is still being investigated.”

The name of the teenager who died was not given by police officials due to a law in Virginia that prohibits the release of a minor’s name to the public.

— Martin Weil

