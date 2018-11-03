THE DISTRICT

Man dies in shooting in Northeast D.C.

A man was shot and killed in Northeast Washington on Saturday, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Road around 6:10 a.m., police said.

A man with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital, where he died.

D.C. police identified the victim as Nazir Ahmad, 68, of Laurel, Md. No arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available.

— Justin Jouvenal

MARYLAND

Firefighter charged with arson in Pa.

A Prince George’s County firefighter has been charged with arson in Pennsylvania and is on administrative leave, the department announced Saturday.

Sean Christopher Roth, 39, of Red Lion, Pa., is facing three felonies related to an alleged scheme to collect insurance money by setting a blaze on Aug. 29, the fire department said.

Additional details about the incident were not available, but Roth, a 19-year veteran, was being held on a $25,000 bond in a York County, Pa., jail on Friday, the department said.

Roth, who was assigned to the fire department’s facilities and resource planning office, will remain on administrative leave with pay until further notice, officials said.

— Justin Jouvenal

Inmate found dead, homicide suspected

An inmate at a prison in Anne Arundel County was found dead in his cell Friday in what appeared to be a homicide, state police said.

David I. Stephenson, 44, was found on the floor of his cell at the Jessup Correctional Institution around 3 a.m. suffering obvious trauma, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect, also an inmate, has been determined, but his name is being withheld until charges are filed.

Corrections officers entered Stephenson’s cell after seeing that its window had been covered, state police said.

Stephenson’s cellmate was also in the cell but did not require treatment.

A motive in the killing remains unclear.

The Office of the State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County has been briefed on the investigation and will be coordinating charges against the suspect.

— Martin Weil