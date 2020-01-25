Police are looking for two men who witnesses said ran east after the shots were fired. Investigators say the shooting may have stemmed from a dispute and was not random.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call Detective Matt Irons at 240-674-8942. Police are also asking residents in the surrounding area to save security camera footage. Anonymous tips can be shared via voice mail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477) or email at fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.