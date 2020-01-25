MARYLAND

Man dies of gunshot wounds in Frederick

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Friday night in downtown Frederick.

At 10:27 p.m., Frederick police received calls about gunfire near West All Saints and South Bentz streets and found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body, police said in a statement.

Efforts to save the victim at a hospital were unsuccessful. Police identified him as Olan Carlos Mark, 42, of Frederick.

Police are looking for two men who witnesses said ran east after the shots were fired. Investigators say the shooting may have stemmed from a dispute and was not random.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call Detective Matt Irons at 240-674-8942. Police are also asking residents in the surrounding area to save security camera footage. Anonymous tips can be shared via voice mail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477) or email at fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

Jenna Portnoy