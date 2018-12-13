MARYLAND

Man dies in crash in Capitol Heights

A man driving an SUV died after a crash in Capitol Heights, authorities said.

The incident happened about 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Central Avenue and Shady Glen Drive, according to Prince George’s County police.

Authorities said the SUV and a car collided, and the SUV’s driver was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver in the car suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The name of the man who was killed was not immediately released, pending notification of his relatives.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

D.C. man accused of stabbing pedestrian

A Washington man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman as she was walking in Arlington, police said Thursday.

Arlington police said Isiah Hill, 61, faces charges of aggravated malicious wounding and abduction. He was arrested Wednesday in the District and is being held, pending his extradition to Virginia, police said.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday when a woman was walking in the 1600 block of Fort Myer Drive near Arlington Boulevard. A man who she didn’t know came up to her. He pulled out a knife and stabbed her before he fled, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Woman pushing stroller is hit by car

A woman who had moments earlier been pushing a stroller was struck Thursday morning by a vehicle on a busy street in Arlington, officials said.

The incident happened about 9:30 a.m. at Lee Highway and Fort Myer Drive.

Arlington police said the woman suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The child in the stroller wasn’t hurt.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

Ashley Savage, a spokeswoman for Arlington police, said in an email that it appears that the woman “maneuvered the stroller out of the way” of the vehicle “as the crash was occurring.”

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

— Dana Hedgpeth

THE REGION

Md. couple get prison time over crime spree

A Maryland couple who got married in the middle of a multistate crime spree have been sentenced to federal prison.

Matthew Dale Bush, 39, was sentenced Tuesday to 110 months in prison. His wife, Crystal, was sentenced Wednesday to 20 months in prison.

Authorities say the Grasonville couple began a two-month crime spree through Maryland, Virginia and Delaware in September 2017 during which they broke into businesses and stole ATMs, robbed and attempted to rob convenience stores, and robbed a bank.

The couple used several stolen vehicles during the spree, which also included two vehicle pursuits, one extending more than 40 miles to Delaware from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Maryland.

The two were arrested after crashing a vehicle in Baltimore.

— Associated Press