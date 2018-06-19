ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. — Officials say a Virginia real estate broker has drowned off the North Carolina coast, with bystanders saying he was trying to save his daughters from a rip current.

The Carteret County News-Times reports Atlantic Beach Fire/EMS Chief Adam Snyder said 48-year-old Charles Austin Joy was in cardiac arrest when emergency personnel responded to a call at Atlantic Beach on Friday. Snyder says responders attempted to revive Joy, but the Beaverdam, Virginia, man died at a local hospital.

Bystanders told the newspaper Joy swam out to get his two daughters, who had been caught in a rip current. The two girls were brought safely back to shore.

Snyder said his department had posted warnings of moderate surf and currents, meaning swimmers should use caution. The incident occurred after lifeguards went off duty.

___

Information from: Carteret County News-Times, http://www.carteretnewstimes.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.