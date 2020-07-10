Chambers was on the run from the police until he was caught Wednesday night in New Kent County.
The search began after authorities had checked on his wife and her daughter because they hadn’t been heard from for an unusual length of time.
Chambers was transferred from the jail in Gloucester to one in Warsaw because he’s charged with killing a child.
“He could be subject to attack from another inmate and our regional jail is much better suited to isolate him from other inmates,” Sheriff Darrell Warren said.
It’s unclear if Chambers has hired an attorney.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WAVY-TV.