APPOMATTOX, Va. — Authorities say a Virginia man has been charged with murder in the April slaying of a 22-year-old woman whose body was found in a wooded area days after she was reported missing.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that 25-year-old Marquie Brandon Williams of Lynchburg was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The sheriff’s office says Williams had been in a relationship with the victim, Lisa Henderson of Appomattox.

Williams is the second person charged in connection with the case. After Henderson’s body was found, deputies arrested 21-year-old Felix Jefferson III, who was charged with two counts of being an accessory after the fact.

The sheriff’s office says both men are being held without bond.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Williams had an attorney.

