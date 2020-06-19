The men told officers they did not see a “Private Road No Trespassing” sign when they stopped to rest.
Authorities said they were confronted by area resident Dennis Lee Berry, 45, who stood on his property and pointed a semiautomatic rifle at the motorcyclists, accusing them of trespassing.
Authorities said both Dennis and one of the bikers called for law enforcement to respond.
“Got a white guy out here pointing a gun at four black men,” one of the bikers is heard saying on a video that was later posted online.
Dennis was charged with five misdemeanor counts of brandishing a firearm and released on his own recognizance, according to online court records.¶
