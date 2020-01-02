WASHINGTON — An apparently intoxicated man fell onto the tracks of a Washington, D.C., Metro station, causing some of the first delays of the new year, according to authorities.

The man fell early Wednesday morning and was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, news outlets report.

The fall is being investigated as an accident, according to a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority statement that says the man appeared to be “under the influence.”

The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

