MARYLAND

Man kills wife, then self at seniors' home

A resident of a retirement community in Baltimore County, Md., fatally shot his wife and then killed himself, police said.

Police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Friday in a parking lot at the Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville.

They said Clifford Wilson Terry, 78, wheeled his recently injured wife, Mary Kathleen Black Terry, 79, to their car. He then shot his wife in the upper body, killing her, and then shot himself.

No information was available about a motive.

Police said the couple resided in the independent living area of the community and were therefore permitted to legally possess a firearm.

— Martin Weil

Guard fatally shoots man outside store

A security guard shot and killed a man in Silver Spring on Sunday during a fight outside a convenience store, the Montgomery County police said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 4 a.m. outside the 7-Eleven store in the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue, the police said. The victim was identified by police as Deon Christopher McDonald, 27, of Hyattsville.

McDonald got into a dispute with a store clerk, and the guard intervened, police said. They said the argument turned physical and continued outside the store.

During the fight, the guard fired his weapon, and McDonald was hit, police said. Police did not identify the guard.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Police: Man abused child at day-care center

A 54-year-old man was charged with sexually abusing a child at a Fairfax County home day-care center, and authorities say there may be other victims, Fairfax County police said Monday.

Jose Garcia Urrutia Luna of Fairfax County is facing counts of indecent liberties with a child, sodomy and aggravated battery after the assault that occurred in the day-care center in the 3000 block of Popkins Lane, police said. Officers were called to the home, which is also Urrutia Luna’s home, after a mother learned her child was allegedly abused by the man, police said.

No attorney was listed for Urrutia Luna in court records.

— Justin Jouvenal